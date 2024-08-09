The Courtesy Shield is given out to a business in Waipukurau for continued good service throughout the year, and the PGG Wrightson Waipukurau staff are extremely proud to have been given this award, which is embellished with the names of many past recipients - some long gone but well remembered.

The first recipient of the award, in 1964, was Hill’s Pharmacy, which won the shield twice over its time in the town’s main street.

In 1966 Gooday and Brassell were the recipients, then McIvor’s Butchery which had a second win a few years later.

In 1995 the Waipukurau Rotary Courtesy Award was won by Waipukurau Energy Centre, owned by Graeme Robson (pictured with the shield) and Garry Wilson.

Other names from the past include Grant’s Pharmacy, Creative Fabrics, Artesano, and in 1970 Strawbridge’s Gift Shop had the first of its two wins.

This is something memorable for Judy Strawbridge, manager of PGG Wrightson’s Waipukurau, as that was her father Cavin Strawbridge’s shop.

Now the shield hangs not far from her own office door.

The annual Waipukurau Rotary Courtesy Award has just been presented for the 60th year.

Judy said “The past year has been an extremely long and arduous one for the CHB District, with Cyclone Gabrielle being a huge part of that. The health and wellbeing of everyone in the district have been tested in more ways than one.

“Our team are very proud to have been able to provide support to the wider community throughout these tough times and will continue to offer their support going forward.

“We would like to thank everyone for continuing to support our business. With spring now upon us, here’s to a positive year ahead.”











