This weekend a group of seven toi Māori artists, from across the country, will gather in Tamatea, Central Hawke’s Bay to wānanga, create, and exhibit their work.
Paerangi: Waipawa is a development opportunity, facilitated by Te Tuhi’s Papatūnga programme, for artists of varying career stages to show work outside of a traditional gallery context, connecting with each other and local communities in the process.
Heidi Brickell, Zena Elliott, Tracy Keith, Neke Moa, Maraea Timutimu, Nephi Tupaea, and John Turi-Tiakitai will all spend a week at Pukehou Marae in wānanga, then exhibit their work in a variety of spaces in Waipawa over the weekend of October 19 and 20.
The exhibition’s title, Paerangi, refers to the place where land and sky meet, also called the pae of Ranginui in te ao Māori. Paerangi curator Karl Chitham says the horizon is a space without time or boundaries, which implies unlimited possibilities.
“The exhibition will bring artists and communities together in unconventional spaces to experience moments of discovery, innovation, and potential - not to mention to spend time in Waipawa exploring all its potential, too. With mediums including painting, textiles, weaving, kelp, and ceramics, it’s impossible to predict what visitors will experience.”