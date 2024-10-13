Nephi Tupaea: Cousins, 2024. Photo / Kallan MacLeod

Karl says Waipawa is “the perfect place for people to encounter toi Māori”.

“This is such an exciting project that is about connecting artists and art with communities in unexpected ways,” he says.

“Small towns like Waipawa have amazing communities. I am really excited to hear the conversations that this project sparks.

“There are so many hidden gems in Aotearoa, places like Waipawa where people tend to drive straight through rather than stop and spend some time. This project is all about discovery – finding contemporary Māori art in unexpected places gives people an opportunity to explore a place they may not know, or for locals to experience familiar places in a fresh way.

“We have worked with staff from Central Hawke’s Bay District Council to identify spaces we think will be really different for the artists to experiment in.

“The Central Hawke’s Bay Museum will be a bit of a hub over the weekend, and where we will have the opening event on Friday night at 6pm – we would love the local community to come along to that.”

There will be exhibition pieces in the Elm Bar, PJ’s Cafe, Creative Fusion and Central Hawke’s Bay Municipal Theatre. There will be a map of the exhibition, with all of the spaces on it, that you can pick up along the way or you can go to the Te Tuhi website for more information.

Each of the artists will be in their exhibition space between 10am and 3pm on both Saturday and Sunday to talk about their work with the public.

Paerangi: Waipawa will be open Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20. More information about the locations and the artists are available on the Te Tuhi website.







