Hundreds of supporters from around Tamatea Central Hawke’s Bay turned out on Saturday to support Hīkoi mō Te Tiriti 2024, as thousands headed towards Parliament to express their opposition to Act’s Treaty Principles Bill.

Groups of supporters gathered in Ōtāne and Waipawa with a show of flags and vocal support as first the runners then the extensive convoy travelled through the district.

In Waipukurau, supporters gathered at Pukekaihau Pā at noon for karakia, before walking to the roundabout and the Green Patch in the town’s main street to raise their flags and voices as the convoy arrived and travelled the main street.

More supporters were stationed on Takapau Rd and Pukeora to āwhi the convoy as it passed through.

As the last of the flagged and sign-written vehicles passed through Waipukurau the local supporters walked the length of the town in support. Many of these supporters have since travelled to Wellington to add their voices and presence to the opposition to Act’s Treaty Principles Bill.