Nearly 60 singers and a seven-piece band will perform songs in both English and te reo Māori.

On Saturday, November 16 the touring Hawke’s Bay Soul Choir and Band will be coming to Pukeora Estate, Waipukurau.

“Stand By Me - Soul Music in Concert” is the title of their show, which will feature songs by Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin and others.

The Soul Choir and Band will transform the venue into a Motown haven, with plenty of sing-alongs and dancing.

Tickets: