Becky Shanahan, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council team leader freshwater and marine science, says fragile coastal reefs are under threat from motor vehicles, and the reefs’ protection is top priority.

“Coastal reefs make up 35% of Hawke’s Bay’s coastlines and are among the most biologically diverse habitats in the region. They are crucial for the survival of many aquatic and non-aquatic species.

“They provide food sources, shelter, and nursery areas for marine life, while protecting shorelines from erosion and buffering waves.”

“Damage to these ecosystems can take years to recover and significantly impact the kai and species that call these areas home. Please consider this if you’re thinking about driving on the reefs this summer.”

If anyone sees illegal vehicle use anywhere in designated coastal zones, please take a photo of the vehicle and its registration, along with a geolocation pin or co-ordinates. If possible, include an image of the offender with the report and send it to the regional council.

Reports can be submitted to the regional council compliance and enforcement team through the pollution hotline on 0800 108 838 or via email at info@hbrc.govt.nz.



