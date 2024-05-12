To have your sports results published in the CHB Mail, email editorial@chbmail.co.nz by noon, Mondays.

Golf

On Saturday, May 4 the Waipukurau Golf Club played the first round of qualifying for the club championships, a medal/net round.

For the second week running the highlight of the day was an Ace - hole in one - scored when Ben Fair holed out on the 7th hole.

Twos: Tyler Edmonds on No 15 and Bryan Leith on No 17.

Approaches: LMS Insure No 9 Tyler Edmonds, Pure Sports and Leisure No 11 Alonso Fernandez-Rodriguez, 2STOR No 12 not struck, Unichem Pharmacy No 17 Bert Pomana.

Competition: 1st Don McGregor 68 net, 2nd Bert Pomana 71 net, 3rd Brian Rose 71 net, 4th Ross McLachlan 71 net, 5th Nick Radonich 71 net, 6th David Davenport 72 net, 7th Tyler Edmonds 72 net, 8th John Hughes 72 net.

The best gross score of the day was a 74 by Nick Radonich.

On Saturday, May 11, the Waipukurau Golf Club hosted the playing for the Prussing Shield. This is a 75-year-old competition started by Porangahau farmer Tom Prussing in 1949 and has 9 and 12-hole clubs invited to play at an 18-hole course. Waipukurau Golf Club has hosted the competition for a number of years and all of the 9 and 12-hole clubs in Hawke’s Bay were invited to play.

The competition for the day was a stableford round.

Two’s were scored by Lucas Sciascia (Porangahau GC) on No 3, Roger Mole (Karamu GC) on No 7, Noel Hinton (Ongaonga GC) and Roy Fraser (Waipukurau GC) on No 15.

Longest Drives: Ladies on No 2 Lorraine Claydon (Waipukurau), Junior men on No 11 Rodney Sudfelt (Karamu), Senior men on No 16 Arnold Blokker (Karamu).

Approaches: LMS Insure No 9 Andrew Riddiford (Ongaonga), Pure Sports and Leisure No 11 Tom Nieuwburg (Waipukurau), 2STOR No 12 Tony Large (Karamu), Unichem Pharmacy No 17 Harry Sciascia (Porangahau), Ladies No 15 Gillian Reinders (Karamu).

The best gross score of the day was a 77 by Harry Sciascia (Porangahau).

Stableford Competition: 1st Rodney Sudfelt (Karamu) 41 pts, 2nd Noel Hinton (Ongaonga) 37 pts, 3rd Arnold Blokker (Karamu) 36 pts, 4th Rob Hobson (Porangahau) 35 pts, 5th Craig Preston (Ongaonga) 35 pts, 6th Harry Sciascia (Porangahau) 35 pts, 7th Dave Mason (Ongaonga) 34 pts, 8th Kevin Curran (Waipukurau) 34 pts, 9th Glenys Mulligan (Karamu) 34 pts, 10th Graham Hunt (Waipukurau) 34 pts, 11th Peter Fleming (Porangahau) 34 pts, 12th Bert Pomana (Waipukurau) 34 pts.

The winner of the Prussing Shield, and congratulations to the Karamu B team with 172 pts.

