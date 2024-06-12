Tucker Lane is tuning up to perform at Sherwood School’s Boots, Blues and Brews.

This year’s Sherwood School Boots, Blues and Brews fundraiser will be a great way to keep warm for an evening.

Pull on your boots and save on the electricity bill or the firewood for the night by dancing to the music of five-piece bluegrass band Tucker Lane, purveyors of “foot-stomping, heel driving, whisky drinking sounds” and regular entertainers at the Clifton Woolshed and the Clive Hotel.

Tucker Lane is based in Clive and the line-up features Greg Barclay “laying down the bass like a steady locomotive”, Dave Gordon’s rhythmic flair on mandolin, Adam Russ on lead vocals and guitar, Kirk Smith “shredding the banjo, guitar and slide guitar” while throwing some mean vocals into the mix, with fiddle solos and soulful vocals from Tiffany Anderson.

There will be a licensed bar available, and food from the Waffle Man - who might even have some of his infamous Reaper Sauce on board. Tickets include a complimentary cocktail on arrival from Supernova Events NZ.

The fundraiser will be raising the roof of the Ashley Clinton/Makaretu Hall, on June 22 from 7pm, all in aid of boosting the coffers of the Sherwood School.

Tickets are $40 from trybooking.com and you can book a ride home for $10 per person, leaving at 1am. Contact email4foss@gmail.com to book.