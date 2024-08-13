Waipukurau golf
On Saturday August 10, the Waipukurau Golf Club played the President versus Captain team event, played as a Stableford round.
Twos were scored by Andy Patterson on No 3, Alonso Fernandez-Rodriquez and Richard Tippett on No 15 and Tyler Edmonds on No 17.
Individual competition: 1st Neil White 35 points, 2nd Tom Winlove 35 points, 3rd Tyler Edmonds 34 points, 4th Andy Patterson 34 points, 5th Werner Louw 33 points, 6th Bryan Leith 31 points, 7th Isaac Medway 31 points, 8th Daniel Ensor 31 points.
The best gross was a 73 off the stick, scored by Tom Winlove.