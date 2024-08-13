The Captain’s team prevailed over the President’s team by 241 to 231 points.

On Saturday August 3, the Waipukurau Golf Club played the second round of the Mike Bean Memorial Cup, a par round.

The jackpot was on No 1 and was struck by Tom Winlove, who won two balls.

Tony Lozell scored a two on No 7.

Competition: 1st Denis Hames 3-up, 2nd Tony Lozell 2-up, 3rd Tom Winlove square, 4th Dave Davenport square, 5th Peter Coleman 1-down, 6th Alastair Ormond 2-down, 7th Andy Patterson 2-down, 8th Tom Nieuwburg 2-down.

The best gross score was a 72 off the stick, hit by Tom Winlove.

Waipukurau Bowling Club

Rock up and have a go at bowls in Central Hawke's Bay.

July Results, Brun’s Buses 2+4+2

22-7-24 S. Lucas, I. Gollan +13

R/U V. Kitana , D. Beveridge +11

29-7-24 V. Kitana, B. Tilson +23

R/U K. Symonds , R. Stoddart +11

Tournament played every Monday, weather permitting

Affiliated bowlers welcome





To have your sports results published email them to editorial@chbmail.co.nz.