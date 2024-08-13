Advertisement
CHB sports results

CHB Mail
2 mins to read
There’s no better time to take up golf: New Zealand's Lydia Ko poses with her gold medal after winning the 2024 Paris Olympics women’s golf tournament at Le Golf National. Photo / Photosport

Waipukurau golf

On Saturday August 10, the Waipukurau Golf Club played the President versus Captain team event, played as a Stableford round.

Twos were scored by Andy Patterson on No 3, Alonso Fernandez-Rodriquez and Richard Tippett on No 15 and Tyler Edmonds on No 17.

Individual competition: 1st Neil White 35 points, 2nd Tom Winlove 35 points, 3rd Tyler Edmonds 34 points, 4th Andy Patterson 34 points, 5th Werner Louw 33 points, 6th Bryan Leith 31 points, 7th Isaac Medway 31 points, 8th Daniel Ensor 31 points.

The best gross was a 73 off the stick, scored by Tom Winlove.

The Captain’s team prevailed over the President’s team by 241 to 231 points.

On Saturday August 3, the Waipukurau Golf Club played the second round of the Mike Bean Memorial Cup, a par round.

The jackpot was on No 1 and was struck by Tom Winlove, who won two balls.

Tony Lozell scored a two on No 7.

Competition: 1st Denis Hames 3-up, 2nd Tony Lozell 2-up, 3rd Tom Winlove square, 4th Dave Davenport square, 5th Peter Coleman 1-down, 6th Alastair Ormond 2-down, 7th Andy Patterson 2-down, 8th Tom Nieuwburg 2-down.

The best gross score was a 72 off the stick, hit by Tom Winlove.

Waipukurau Bowling Club

Rock up and have a go at bowls in Central Hawke's Bay.
July Results, Brun’s Buses 2+4+2

22-7-24 S. Lucas, I. Gollan +13

R/U V. Kitana , D. Beveridge +11

29-7-24 V. Kitana, B. Tilson +23

R/U K. Symonds , R. Stoddart +11

Tournament played every Monday, weather permitting

Affiliated bowlers welcome


To have your sports results published email them to editorial@chbmail.co.nz.

