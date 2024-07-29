Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Central Hawke's Bay Mail

CHB police roundup

CHB Mail
2 mins to read
A group of young people were arrested after a report of youth pointing pistols at other motorists and shooting at a passing vehicle.

A group of young people were arrested after a report of youth pointing pistols at other motorists and shooting at a passing vehicle.

Paua seized

Central Hawke’s Bay police and fisheries officers have seized 17 undersized paua after stopping a vehicle leaving Mangakuri Beach earlier this month.

Central Hawke’s Bay’s beaches are coming under increased surveillance after several reports of paua being poached in the region. Under the Fisheries Act, any equipment and vehicles used in the commission of an offence can be impounded and will not be returned.

Youth arrested

A group of young people were arrested after a report of youth pointing pistols at other motorists and shooting at a passing vehicle. Those arrested were aged 10-14 and the pistols were toy BB guns. The youth were released without charge.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

College burgled

In the second week of the school holidays a room was entered overnight at CHB College and laptops were removed from chargers but not taken. Police would like to hear from anyone with information about the break-in.

Anyone wanting to share information anonymously can ring the police non-emergency line on 105, or call Crime Stoppers, free, on 0800 555 111. Crime Stoppers guarantees that calls cannot be traced. Calls are not recorded and the caller ID number is not able to be viewed in the call centre.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In case of an emergency please phone 111.


Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail