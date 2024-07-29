A group of young people were arrested after a report of youth pointing pistols at other motorists and shooting at a passing vehicle.

A group of young people were arrested after a report of youth pointing pistols at other motorists and shooting at a passing vehicle.

Paua seized

Central Hawke’s Bay police and fisheries officers have seized 17 undersized paua after stopping a vehicle leaving Mangakuri Beach earlier this month.

Central Hawke’s Bay’s beaches are coming under increased surveillance after several reports of paua being poached in the region. Under the Fisheries Act, any equipment and vehicles used in the commission of an offence can be impounded and will not be returned.

Youth arrested

A group of young people were arrested after a report of youth pointing pistols at other motorists and shooting at a passing vehicle. Those arrested were aged 10-14 and the pistols were toy BB guns. The youth were released without charge.