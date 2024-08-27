Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Central Hawke's Bay Mail

CHB Police make burglary arrest

CHB Mail
2 mins to read

Central Hawke’s Bay Police have arrested a 39-year-old Waipawa man in relation to some recent CHB burglaries.

The man was arrested in Hastings and was remanded in custody to appear in court in September.

Police remind CHB residents to lock their vehicles and properties, including garden sheds and garages, and to remain vigilant.

Some time over the past two weeks a vacant property on Pōrangahau Rd was entered and fixtures taken including light fittings and blinds. Police are asking anyone with information to phone the police non-emergency number 105 or anonymously contact crimestoppers-org.nz, phone 0800 555 111.

Police responded to an incident on Sunday after a van full of RSE workers became lost in Waipukurau, ending up in a small cul-de-sac where the van was attacked with bottles and a baseball bat. The van’s windows were smashed and the baseball bat thrown into the vehicle. Police are asking for witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

While attending a domestic violence incident in the Pukeora area on Sunday, police observed ammunition on a table which led to them returning with a search warrant and seizing a military semi-automatic rifle and ammunition. A 37-year-old maln has appeared in court in relation to the incident.

Drink driving remains a problem in the district, with police stopping impaired drivers almost daily. One driver was stopped on Friday afternoon with an excess breath alcohol reading of 1196 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath - more than four times the legal limit of 250 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

Family harm incidents are also of concern, with incidents reported daily: Four incidents were reported on Tuesday morning alone, say CHB Police.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

If you or anyone you know are at risk of violence in the home please contact police. If there is immediate risk phone 111.


Save

Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail