Central Hawke’s Bay Police have arrested a 39-year-old Waipawa man in relation to some recent CHB burglaries.

The man was arrested in Hastings and was remanded in custody to appear in court in September.

Police remind CHB residents to lock their vehicles and properties, including garden sheds and garages, and to remain vigilant.

Some time over the past two weeks a vacant property on Pōrangahau Rd was entered and fixtures taken including light fittings and blinds. Police are asking anyone with information to phone the police non-emergency number 105 or anonymously contact crimestoppers-org.nz, phone 0800 555 111.

Police responded to an incident on Sunday after a van full of RSE workers became lost in Waipukurau, ending up in a small cul-de-sac where the van was attacked with bottles and a baseball bat. The van’s windows were smashed and the baseball bat thrown into the vehicle. Police are asking for witnesses to come forward.