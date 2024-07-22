Sam Wilson puts it all on the line in the Hotshots Men’s home game against Napier Tech Masters. Photo / Lionel Benjamin – Laben Photography

The Central Hockey Club faced challenging conditions and formidable opponents over the weekend, with each team showcasing grit and determination despite the outcomes.

The Hotshots Men played a home game on a wet day, with the turf more suitable for a slip-n-slide than a hockey match. Despite the slippery conditions, the Hotshots men opened the scoring and went into the first break tied at one all. However, the second quarter saw Tech dominate, scoring four goals before halftime. The third quarter was a defensive stalemate, with neither side able to score.

Ultimately, the Hotshots men were defeated 8-2. Danny Angland was named Player of the Day for his exceptional performance, stepping in to fill the full-back position and showcasing commendable defensive skills.

After a three-week break, the Henry’s Family Pies Women were excited to take the field against Tech Red. Despite limited substitutions due to school holidays and injuries, the team rallied and experimented with new positions throughout the game. The extended break revealed gaps in the defence, allowing Tech to lead 3-0 at halftime. Central, refreshed and energised after the break, saw Chloe Taylor find the net. However, the lack of substitutes and waning energy allowed Tech to capitalise again, securing a decisive victory.