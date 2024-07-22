Advertisement
Central Hockey Club faces tough weekend: Highlights and heroes

Sam Wilson puts it all on the line in the Hotshots Men’s home game against Napier Tech Masters. Photo / Lionel Benjamin – Laben Photography

The Central Hockey Club faced challenging conditions and formidable opponents over the weekend, with each team showcasing grit and determination despite the outcomes.

The Hotshots Men played a home game on a wet day, with the turf more suitable for a slip-n-slide than a hockey match. Despite the slippery conditions, the Hotshots men opened the scoring and went into the first break tied at one all. However, the second quarter saw Tech dominate, scoring four goals before halftime. The third quarter was a defensive stalemate, with neither side able to score.

Ultimately, the Hotshots men were defeated 8-2. Danny Angland was named Player of the Day for his exceptional performance, stepping in to fill the full-back position and showcasing commendable defensive skills.

After a three-week break, the Henry’s Family Pies Women were excited to take the field against Tech Red. Despite limited substitutions due to school holidays and injuries, the team rallied and experimented with new positions throughout the game. The extended break revealed gaps in the defence, allowing Tech to lead 3-0 at halftime. Central, refreshed and energised after the break, saw Chloe Taylor find the net. However, the lack of substitutes and waning energy allowed Tech to capitalise again, securing a decisive victory.

Danny Angland earned player of the day in the Hotshots Men’s home game against Napier Tech Masters. Photo / Lionel Benjamin – Laben Photography
Facing Tech White, the Unichem Central Women showcased strong defence and excellent passing, keeping Tech at bay during an evenly-matched first half. Despite Central’s solid performance, Tech’s speed and skill eventually tipped the scales. Fatigue set in for Central, leading to a 4-0 loss. The scoreline did not reflect the team’s performance, as they played exceptionally well. Goalkeeper Sushannah Menzies was awarded Player of the Day for her unwavering positivity and outstanding effort throughout the game.

The Higgins Central Men, bolstered by players from the Hotshots team, faced Te Awa with determination. Central opened the scoring and maintained pressure, with Te Awa managing a lucky reply. Central’s composed passing and teamwork earned them a lead, but fatigue in the final quarter led to mistakes and a penalty corner that allowed Te Awa to draw level.

Despite conceding another goal, the Higgins Central Men gave their all until the final whistle. Frazer Glasgow earned Player of the Day for his relentless effort and timely plays, always in the right place at the right time.

Although the weekend’s results may not have favoured Central Hockey Club, the players’ tenacity, teamwork, and standout performances highlighted their resilience and passion for the game.



