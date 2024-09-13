Hawke’s Bay Poverty Bay Trampoline Team’s CHB reps, from left: Caitlin Kirk, age 15-16, trampoline, double mini and tumbling; Blake Oram, age 11-12, trampoline and double mini and synchronised trampoline; Maddison Tippett, age U10, trampoline and double mini; Callum Pearce, age 15-16, trampoline and double mini; Malachi Mackintosh, age 11-12, trampoline, double mini, tumbling and synchronised trampoline; Alex McCutcheon, age 13-14, tumbling; Ryan Mackintosh, age 15-16, double mini.

The Hawke’s Bay Poverty Bay Trampoline Team has announced its representatives for the upcoming XP New Zealand Gymnastics Nationals in Palmerston North and seven Central Hawke’s Bay athletes are included.

The seven, all from the Ricochet Trampoline Club, have worked hard throughout the year, showcasing their skills at North Island competitions. This dedication and perseverance has earned them a spot at the prestigious national event that takes place from October 8 to 12.

The team members are eager to demonstrate their talents on the national stage, competing against the best athletes from around New Zealand.

The team consists of Caitlin Kirk, Callum Pearce, Ryan Mackintosh, Alex McCutcheon, Blake Oram, Malachi Mackintosh and Maddison Tippett. They will join 13 other athletes from Gisborne to make the HBPB team complete; all will compete in a mix of different apparatus, from trampoline, double mini trampoline, tumbling and synchronised trampoline.

“We are incredibly proud of our athletes for their hard work and commitment to the sport,” head coach Wayne Marsh said.