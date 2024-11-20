Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Central Hawke's Bay Mail

Central Hawke’s Bay talent showcased in scenic calendar

CHB Mail
2 mins to read
The calendar is a collaborative project, with all profits going to support two worthy local causes: Ruahine Animal Rescue and the Tuki Tuki Trails.

The calendar is a collaborative project, with all profits going to support two worthy local causes: Ruahine Animal Rescue and the Tuki Tuki Trails.


Get ready to be captivated by the stunning beauty of Central Hawke’s Bay with the launch of the 2025 Photography Calendar - all for two good causes.

This collection of images which are all voted for, from the Central Hawke’s Bay Photographs Facebook page, showcases the region’s landscapes, captured by local photographers. The calendar is a collaborative project, with all profits going to support two worthy local causes: Ruahine Animal Rescue and the Tuki Tuki Trails.

This initiative not only celebrates the region’s natural beauty but also gives back to the community, with 13 stunning images, each highlighting a unique aspect of Central Hawke’s Bay’s charm.

From the rolling hills and picturesque countryside to the majestic Ruahine Ranges and serene coastal scenes, every month offers a new visual treat.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We are thrilled to showcase the incredible talent of our local photographers,” said driving force behind the calendar Kiri Kirk.

“This calendar is a testament to the beauty and diversity of Central Hawke’s Bay, and we’re proud to be supporting two important local organizations.”

Ruahine Animal Rescue, a dedicated animal welfare organisation, and the Tuki Tuki Trails, a popular recreational facility, will benefit equally from the calendar’s sales.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kirk says “so far more than 500 calendars have been sold. Our goal is to beat last year’s sales of 600.”

Get Your Copy

The Central Hawke’s Bay Photographs Calendar 2025 is available for purchase at local outlets, including Kingfisher Gifts in Waipawa and at Ruahine Animal Rescue. You can also order online at https://www.personaliseit.nz/shop/product/832604/chb-photographs-calendar/ you can choose a shipping option if posting out of CHB. Calendars are priced at $23.

These will also be at The Waipukurau Farmers Market on November 30, and the Waipukurau Racecourse Market on December 8, on the Botanical Boutique stall. Don’t miss this opportunity to own a piece of Central Hawke’s Bay’s beauty while supporting two fantastic local causes.

For more information or to purchase a calendar, contact Kiri Kirk on 027 376 8641 or personaliseitnz@gmail.com


Save

Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail