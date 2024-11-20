The calendar is a collaborative project, with all profits going to support two worthy local causes: Ruahine Animal Rescue and the Tuki Tuki Trails.







Get ready to be captivated by the stunning beauty of Central Hawke’s Bay with the launch of the 2025 Photography Calendar - all for two good causes.

This collection of images which are all voted for, from the Central Hawke’s Bay Photographs Facebook page, showcases the region’s landscapes, captured by local photographers. The calendar is a collaborative project, with all profits going to support two worthy local causes: Ruahine Animal Rescue and the Tuki Tuki Trails.

This initiative not only celebrates the region’s natural beauty but also gives back to the community, with 13 stunning images, each highlighting a unique aspect of Central Hawke’s Bay’s charm.

From the rolling hills and picturesque countryside to the majestic Ruahine Ranges and serene coastal scenes, every month offers a new visual treat.