Many took the opportunity to light a candle and leave a note, in memory of loved ones who have passed away: Matariki is a time for remembrance, reflection, and gratitude as well as a time to share food, enjoy family and plan for the future.

Funds from the Matariki remembrance candles went towards the Takapau AED fundraiser.

The event was also a chance to fundraise for an AED (defibrillator), a piece of life-saving equipment destined for Takapau’s main street.

The Takapau Hall attracted stallholders and shoppers, all part of Matariki ki Takapau 2024.

The final Matariki event for Central Hawke’s Bay this year was a gathering at Pukekaihau Pā in Waipukurau at dawn on Monday, to see the stars of Matariki. A lantern ceremony planned for that evening was cancelled due to a forecast of bad weather.