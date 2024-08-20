The best gross score of the day was a 79 off the stick by Tom Winlove.
Ongaonga Golf
Ongaonga Golf Club competition results, August 11
Approaches: 2 and 11 Senior CHB Skip Bins Noel Hinton, 2 and 11 Junior Mac White, 6 and15 Hastings Golf Centre Sean Hulena, 7 and 16 Junior Marty Meredith, 9 and 18 Senior Peter’s Pruning Sean Hulena.
Twos: No 2 Noel Hinton and Alan Spooner, No 11 Rhona Mason and John Swinburne.
Jackpot hole: No 15 Brett Harris and Sean Hulena.
Par round: Plus 5 Warren Rodgers, plus 3 Marty Meredith and Cameron Harrison, plus 2 Andrew Riddiford and Simon Shaw, minus 1 Sean Hulena and Craig Preston.
Senior ball: Andrew Riddiford net 70.
Junior ball: Warren Rodgers net 64.
Best gross: Brett Harris 74 by lot.
Ongaonga Golf Club competition results, August 18:
Approaches: 2 and 11 Senior CHB Skip Bins Ben Swinburne, 2 and 11 Junior Marty Meredith, 6 and 15 Hastings Golf Centre Hugh Harrison, 7 and 16 Junior Trevor MacDonnell, 9 and 18 Senior Peter’s Pruning Clint Broad.
Twos: No 2 Marty Meredith, No 11 Trevor MacDonnell and Brett Harris.
Jackpot hole: Not struck.
Stableford: 39 Craig Preston, 38 Clint Broad, 37 Kevin Friis, 36 Brett Harris, 35 Marty Meredith and Alan Spooner, 34 Hugh Harrison.
Senior ball: Clint Broad net 69.
Junior ball: Craig Preston net 68.
Best gross: Brett Harris gross 71.
