Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Central Hawke's Bay Mail

Central Hawke’s Bay sports results

CHB Mail
2 mins to read
Ongaonga is one of Central Hawke’s Bay’s picturesque golf courses. Photo / Paul Taylor

Ongaonga is one of Central Hawke’s Bay’s picturesque golf courses. Photo / Paul Taylor

Waipukurau Golf

On Saturday August 17, the Waipukurau Golf Club played the third round of the Speedy Cup, a medal/net round.

Twos were scored by Tom Nieuwburg on No 7 and Dave Davenport on No 17.

Approaches: LMS Insure No 9 – Alonzo Fernandez-Rodriguez, Pure Sports and Leisure No 11 – John Hughes, 2Stor No 12 – Tom Nieuwburg, Unichem Pharmacy No 17 – Dave Davenport.

Competition: 1st Tom Nieuwburg 67 net, 2nd Simon Henry 72 net, 3rd Daniel Ensor 72 net, 4th Lyn Nelson 72 net, 5th Rod Cameron 73 net, 6th Bert Pomana 73 net, 7th John Hughes 75 net, 8th Ross McLachlan 75 net.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The best gross score of the day was a 79 off the stick by Tom Winlove.

Ongaonga Golf

Ongaonga Golf Club competition results, August 11

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Approaches: 2 and 11 Senior CHB Skip Bins Noel Hinton, 2 and 11 Junior Mac White, 6 and15 Hastings Golf Centre Sean Hulena, 7 and 16 Junior Marty Meredith, 9 and 18 Senior Peter’s Pruning Sean Hulena.

Twos: No 2 Noel Hinton and Alan Spooner, No 11 Rhona Mason and John Swinburne.

Jackpot hole: No 15 Brett Harris and Sean Hulena.

Par round: Plus 5 Warren Rodgers, plus 3 Marty Meredith and Cameron Harrison, plus 2 Andrew Riddiford and Simon Shaw, minus 1 Sean Hulena and Craig Preston.

Senior ball: Andrew Riddiford net 70.

Junior ball: Warren Rodgers net 64.

Best gross: Brett Harris 74 by lot.

Ongaonga Golf Club competition results, August 18:

Approaches: 2 and 11 Senior CHB Skip Bins Ben Swinburne, 2 and 11 Junior Marty Meredith, 6 and 15 Hastings Golf Centre Hugh Harrison, 7 and 16 Junior Trevor MacDonnell, 9 and 18 Senior Peter’s Pruning Clint Broad.

Twos: No 2 Marty Meredith, No 11 Trevor MacDonnell and Brett Harris.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Jackpot hole: Not struck.

Stableford: 39 Craig Preston, 38 Clint Broad, 37 Kevin Friis, 36 Brett Harris, 35 Marty Meredith and Alan Spooner, 34 Hugh Harrison.

Senior ball: Clint Broad net 69.

Junior ball: Craig Preston net 68.

Best gross: Brett Harris gross 71.

To have your sports results printed email them to editorial@chbmail.co.nz.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail