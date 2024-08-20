Ongaonga is one of Central Hawke’s Bay’s picturesque golf courses. Photo / Paul Taylor

20 Aug, 2024 01:34 AM 2 mins to read

Waipukurau Golf

On Saturday August 17, the Waipukurau Golf Club played the third round of the Speedy Cup, a medal/net round.

Twos were scored by Tom Nieuwburg on No 7 and Dave Davenport on No 17.

Approaches: LMS Insure No 9 – Alonzo Fernandez-Rodriguez, Pure Sports and Leisure No 11 – John Hughes, 2Stor No 12 – Tom Nieuwburg, Unichem Pharmacy No 17 – Dave Davenport.

Competition: 1st Tom Nieuwburg 67 net, 2nd Simon Henry 72 net, 3rd Daniel Ensor 72 net, 4th Lyn Nelson 72 net, 5th Rod Cameron 73 net, 6th Bert Pomana 73 net, 7th John Hughes 75 net, 8th Ross McLachlan 75 net.