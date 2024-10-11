Jackpot hole: No. 7 Tom Winlove

American Stableford: 57 John Swinburne, Colin Howell, Marty Meredith. 56 Dougal MacDonald. 54 Geoff Beachen. 52 Lack McKay, Hugh Harrison

Senior ball: John Swinburn nett 68

Junior Ball: Colin Howell nett 68

Best gross: Lack McKay gross 78





Waipukurau Golf Club

Saturday October 5, par round:

A two was scored on No 17 by Werner Louw.

Approaches: LMS Insure No 9 Chris Richardson, Pure Sports and Leisure No 11 Raj Selvaraj, 2Stor No 12 not struck, Unichem Pharmacy No 17 Werner Louw.

Competition: 1st Dave Davenport 3 up, 2nd Chris Richardson 1 up, 3rd Tom Nieuwburg 2 down, 4th Bert Pomana 2 down, 5th Lyn Nelson 3 down, 6th Rod Cameron 3 down.

The best gross score of the day was a 76 by Chris Richardson.





Waipukurau Golf Club

September 28:

Waipukurau hosted the 27-hole “Elite Golf Tours” CHB Open and Golf HB Strokeplay Championship.

Fifty players took part in the 27-hole tournament playing for prizes in gross, net and stableford, and a further five played in an 18-hole stableford competition.

Twos: Ruby Jarvis (Hastings) on No 7, Debra Ruwhiu and Jo Ruwhiu (Takapau) both on No 15, Mike Trass (Hastings) on Nos 3, 7 and 17, Tom Winlove on No 1, Jeff Hulena (Takapau) and Alex Smith (Hastings) on No 7, Adam Stoddart (Porangahau) on No 15, Sam Allen (Napier) and Jaxon Owen (Napier) on No 17 and Simon Fannin (Waipukurau) on No 3.

Approaches: Senior men on No 3 Mike Trass, junior men on No 15 not struck, women on No 7 Ruby Jarvis.

Longest Drive: Senior men on No 16 Reuben Harris (Ongaonga), junior men on No 8 not struck, women on No 1 Niamh McGillicuddy.

Results: 18-hole stableford 1st Simon Fannin, 2nd Lisa Cotton (Pahiatua), 3rd Raj Selvaraj (Waipukurau).

Gross competition: Senior men 1st and winner of the CHB Open Hunter Cup and Golf HB Strokeplay Cup Mike Trass (Hastings), 2nd Jared McGillicuddy (Hastings).

Junior men 1st Jaxon Owen (Napier), 2nd Phill Hardie (Hutt Park).

Women 1st and winner of the Maharakeke Cup Ruby Jarvis (Hastings), 2nd Chris Sharp (Waipukurau).

Net competition: Senior men 1st Toby Richardson (Ongaonga), 2nd Ross Osborne (Waipukurau), 3rd Bert Pomana (Waipukurau)

Junior men 1st Tony Birdsall (Porangahau), 2nd Sawyer Thompson (Napier), 3rd Presley Kupa (Hawkes Bay).

Women 1st Jo Ruwhiu (Takapau), 2nd Myra White (Takapau).

Junior Men 1st Tony Mackie (Porangahau), 2nd Bradley Morgan (Feilding), 3rd Rod Cameron (Waipukurau), 4th Jack Bernie (Hastings)

Women 1st Debra Ruwhiu (Takapau), 2nd Niamh McGillicuddy (Hastings)

The prize for travelling the furthest to play in the tournament was awarded to Jane Fannin and Les Matthews from Whangamatā.

Waipukurau Golf Club would like to thank sponsors for contributing to the extensive prize table: Elite Golf Tours, SpecialTee Golf, Golf Hawke’s Bay, Jane & Molly at Property Brokers and FitzHerbert Rowe Lawyers.

Waipukurau Golf Club

September 21, par round.

Twos were scored on No 15 by John Hughes and Andy Patterson.

Approaches: LMS Insure No 9 Pete Johnston, Pure Sports and Leisure No 11 Brian Rose, 2Stor No 12 not struck, Unichem Pharmacy No 17 Werner Louw.

Competition: 1st Bryan Leith 4 up, 2nd Neil White 2 up, 3rd Bert Pomana 1 up, 4th Andy Patterson 2 down, 5th Alastair Ormond 2 down, 6th John Hughes 3 down, 7th Werner Louw 3 down.

The best gross score on the day was 78 off the stick by Andy Patterson.

