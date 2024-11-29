Di Jeromson and Chelsea Andrews at the piano as they get in tune for this year’s Christmas Concert by the Central Hawke's Bay Concert Choir.

The Central Hawke’s Bay Concert Choir is tuning up for this year’s Christmas Concert and conductor Jenny Cross says the choir is sounding wonderful.

“We love preparing for our Christmas Concert and have been working on gorgeous three and four-part pieces plus some upbeat numbers.”

Cross is expecting an enthusiastic audience. “There will be audience participation as usual,” she says. “Our concerts are much enjoyed and we always advise people to be in quick for tickets.”

Pianists Di Jeromson and Chelsea Andrews are accompanying the choir. Andrews is also singing a duet with Brad Seymour, and sopranos Lorraine McFadgen and Kana Koga are featuring in an item.

Choir director Kath Fletcher is playing the pipe organ for the carol singing and Nicola Harrison is providing flute accompaniment for one of the songs. St Mary’s Consort will play two instrumental items.