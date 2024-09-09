Advertisement
BPW CHB to hold Suffrage Day fundraiser

CHB Mail
CHB BPW members in action fundraising at the CHB Spring Market.

Business and Professional Women (BPW) CHB is celebrating the 131st anniversary of women in New Zealand being granted the right to vote with a Camellia Breakfast at CHB municipal theatre in Waipawa on September 19.

The breakfast is a fundraiser for the BPW CHB Scholarships that are awarded each year to mature women from CHB entering, or returning to, tertiary education.

The target this year is $2500, which will provide two adult scholarships and one to a school leaver from CHB College toward their ongoing education.

White camellias were worn to show support for NZ Women’s suffrage during a seven-year campaign in the 19th century led by, among others, Kate Shepherd. The electoral act in 1893 gave all New Zealand women the right to vote, a first in the world.

The Camellia Breakfast will feature a cooked breakfast and guest speaker, senior diplomat Jan Henderson, who will be talking about her experiences around the world. Henderson’s career with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade also includes roles as High Commissioner based in Bridgetown, Barbados, as well as New Zealand’s High Commissioner based in New Delhi, India, and Ambassador based in Ankara, Turkey.

Henderson also served as the director of the Environment Division where she was directly involved in International Whaling Commission issues.

The annual breakfast attracts about 100 Central Hawke’s Bay women.

For more information on BPW CHB or to book in for the breakfast contact BPW.CHB@gmail.com. Applications for the BPW CHB 2nd Chance Scholarship 2024 close on September 30, application forms are available from BPW.CHB@gmail.com.

