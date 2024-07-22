Past and present members of the Ashley Clinton Volunteer Fire Brigade, along with their families, dignitaries and neighbouring brigades, were present last month as brigade members were recognised and rewarded for their service.
The venue was St Vincents at Oruawharo, a regular supporter of local brigade functions.
Central Hawke’s Bay’s Gary Weaver attended as the United Fire Brigades Association (UFBA) Representative, while Nigel Hall stepped up at short notice to represent Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz), both continuing their association with local brigades and as always doing a great job in recognising the service of so many volunteers.
First up was a presentation of two-year bars to several brigade members, with a special feature being presentations to Ashley Clinton’s first two female members.
Katie Owen received her three-year certificate, while Aimee Congreve received her three-year certificate and her five-year medal. Both have become integral and popular members of the team, with the tongue-in-cheek comment being made that “brigade behaviour and topics of conversation post-practice has also improved dramatically since they joined.”