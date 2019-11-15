More than 300 people from all over Hawke's Bay joined together on Friday, November 15 to celebrate the 2019 PAN PAC Hawke's Bay Business Awards, presented by the Hawke's Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Held at the Clubs Hastings venue the event showcased businesses and business people who are demonstrating innovation and excellence, coupled with business practices that maximise overall performance.

The night saw a host of presenters from across the region talk about the continuing success of businesses in Hawke's Bay.

Hastings Christian School Young Enterprise Regional Winner, "Kids 4 Humanity" was also at the event and presented its product "Go Ika" to the guests.

This was an inspiring performance as they prepare to fight it out at the Young Enterprise National Awards in Wellington on December 4.

Isaac's Plumbing Pumping & Electrical were the top overall winner in the PAN PAC Supreme Business for 2019 in what judges said was a very worthy winner among a strong portfolio of companies.

Shane Heaton and Gavin Streeter purchased Isaac's in 2013 with Daniel Pepper joining the team in April of this year.

Isaac's is proud to be an active part of the Hawke's Bay community and has undergone considerable growth with a current staff of 50. Congratulations Shane, Gavin, Daniel and the team at Isaac's.

Category winners and challengers for the Supreme Awards:

EIT Small Business – Grundy Productions

NZME - Medium Business – Guitar Mastery Method

Great Things Grow Here – Large Business – Isaac's Plumbing, Pumping & Electrical

Pan Pac Forest Products Supreme Business 2019 – Isaac's Plumbing, Pumping & Electrical

Winners for the Community Contribution & Leadership Award:

Living Hawke's Bay – Community Contribution Award – MUA Digital

Linden Estate Winery Leadership Award – Ian Emmerson