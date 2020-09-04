Mason Emerson has been fortunate to see a bit of the world through rugby, at a relatively young age.

The 24-year-old Magpie's first professional contract was not long out of Lindisfarne College, with the Magpies.

The Hawke's Bay academy system made the transition smooth for the elusive winger, whose raw pace and defensive commitment shone a spotlight on him early in his career.

It's a career that so far has given him a taste of sevens at elite level, training within the All Black Sevens environment.

He's also played 7s overseas, 10s in Hong Kong, 15s in Japan and in the United States (Colorado).

Mason Emerson in action against Otago in the 2019 Mitre 10 Cup. Photo / Ian Cooper

But there's no feeling like running out onto McLean Park.

"I think for me, because obviously I am a local boy, being able to come out into McLean Park and run out in front of a packed home crowd - that's pretty special for me."

Emerson grew up in Pakipaki on a horse riding farm.

Boarding at Lindisfarne, it became apparent he had a "bit of toe", as they say.

A former secondary school sprint star, Emerson is quick.

And with the speed comes heart.

YouTube highlight reels or similar video footage are pretty much a "must have" for pro rugby players plying their trade nationally and internationally.

Emerson's footage highlights what wingers do best - score tries.

His willingness to throw his body into defence work against bigger players also stands out.

"I obviously have to come up against a lot of big blokes, particularly being an outside back. I'm not your classic winger, I am 5ft 9 [1.75m] and 85kg so I am one of the smaller fellas running around out there.

Magpies outside backs Mason Emerson and Ollie Sapsford in the stands at McLean Park. "100 per cent", the fans can lift the team in a tight match", says Emerson.

"You just try to get your head between their legs and they eventually trip over so it's probably not the best way for longevity but it gets them down. I have had a few sore Sundays after playing fellas that size."

Already in his career, Emerson has a bank of memories to treasure.

"I was lucky when I came into the team, we had the Ranfurly Shield.

"Some people play professional rugby for 10 years and don't even get the chance to challenge for it or have it.

"It was a crazy first year. I suppose that is the beauty of it though, you create so many fond memories and you remember them for life."

Outside of the Magpies, a stint in Denver playing for the Colorado Raptors has been a highlight.

"I was fortunate enough to have family in Denver as well. I was there for five months and it was an awesome city and I was really impressed with the level of rugby and I really enjoyed it.

''Rugby is actually quite big in Colorado and with the inception of this Major League Rugby (MLR) competition, I think it is seen as the hub of rugby in America. So the facilities there were awesome.

"Denver is a relatively big city - I think 5.5 million people. For a Hawke's Bay boy to live in a big city and experience that side of the world, and the people were really nice.

"Like they say, you don't know too much until you travel and then you realise how much you actually don't know."

Word of mouth and meeting contacts is key when it comes to securing work for a pro-rugby player.

"These days with the connectivity like it is, you will have a message request on Facebook like 'hey mate I'm such and such, I've been watching your rugby, I have a team in ....'.

"There's so many opportunities for young rugby players or the like. Obviously being a New Zealander helps because they always like getting Kiwis into the team and there's places you probably wouldn't even think of, that play rugby.

"They can give you an opportunity to go there for a couple of weeks, play a sevens tournament or a 10s tournament, so it is very cool.

"I have mixed up my rugby - sevens, 10s, 15s - in that sense, as a way of using that to travel, play rugby and see the world, which is very fortunate I think."

Life after rugby is likely to be linked to Emerson's business studies through EIT in Hawke's Bay.

"We are also really lucky here in Hawke's Bay that we have a lot of great sponsors and a lot of people that you can network with and you never know what opportunity might come from just a casual yarn after you finish the game.''