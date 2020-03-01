Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre opened to the public this weekend with a dawn blessing on Saturday and community festival on Sunday.

Between 10 am and 2pm on Sunday, members of the public were able to take a look through the iconic building which has been shut for almost six years.

Natasha Botha, left, and Lealou Davies from Hawke's Bay in the theatre at the Toitoi community open day. Photo / Paul Taylor

For 84-year-old Clive resident Edward William Bull, the opening had some more meaning.

His grandfather Edward Bull and brother Harold Bull were the Bull Brothers building firm of Napier who built the Opera House which opened in 1915.

Advertisement

Onlookers enjoy all there is to offer at the Toitoi community festival. Photo / Paul Taylor

"It's unique, the Spanish style of the structure. It must've been something special for them to build.

"It's great they've been able to keep the original look," he said.

The public checking out the new Functions on Hastings area of the complex. Photo / Paul Taylor

Bull remembers going to see movies and theatre shows at the Opera House and having rowing team functions in the assembly hall of the Municipal Building before the complex shut in 2014.

While touring Toitoi on Sunday morning, Bull was able to see some of the few original brick walls which had been left uncovered by concrete.

Children enjoy the bubbles at the Toitoi community festival. Photo / Paul Taylor

While not a builder himself, him and wife Judith Bull have undertaken some construction projects including flats and a home for their retirement in Clive.

"It must be in my genes, I like banging in nails," he said.