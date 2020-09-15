Volunteers are needed to help with a tree-planting effort in Hamilton to mark World Cleanup Day on Saturday.

The charity Sustainable Coastlines, in partnership with APL Window Solutions, is organising the Love Your Water tree-planting event.

It is at 23 Harbottle Rd, Motumaoho, Hamilton, from 9.30am to 2.30pm – look for flags by the gate.

But you will need to register here.

Advertisement

Only the first 100 people to sign up will be allowed to attend, in line with Covid-19 level 2 restrictions in the Waikato.

World Cleanup Day aims to combat the global waste issue and dedicates a day every year to encourage anyone keen to participate in litter solutions for a cleaner environment.

New Zealand charity Sustainable Coastlines works to look after our coastlines and waterways. Photo / Sustainable Coastlines

Sustainable Coastlines and APL aims at to plant 1500 trees at the Motumaoho site that backs onto a stream that leads to the Waitakaruru River.

The Love Your Water programme highlights the importance of freshwater restoration through water-quality education and riparian planting.

Having trees near waterways is important because their roots help reduce the amount of sediment that enters the water. Roots also work as filters for harmful nutrients, chemicals and pathogens.

New Zealand's waterways are in poor shape, according to Our Freshwater 2020, and riparian planting is needed now more than ever.

Sustainable Coastlines co-founder Camden Howitt says global movements like World Cleanup Day help raise awareness for these types of pressing issues and bring people together to support local solutions already out there.

"Planting trees through our events is a great way to join the cause. It's not just beneficial for the environment, it's also a great way for families and people of all ages to partake and take pride in restoring their own backyard," says Howitt.

Advertisement

APL's sustainability GM, Mikayla Plaw, says that even during a time filled with limitations and uncertainty, our planet still needs our help.

"What we do know is that by getting more trees in the ground we are providing that help," says Plaw.