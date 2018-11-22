Tōia Mai, Hamilton's new, interactive, public art sculpture, was due to be revealed today at the Ferrybank reserve overlooking the Waikato River.

Artist and Waikato Institute of Technology (Wintec) academic Joe Citizen envisaged the sculpture for his PhD project, as it encompassed many of the disciplines and values related to his research.

It has been an intense yet exciting two years for Joe who has worked with staff and students across Wintec, and a number of community and industry partners to complete the project.

"Tōia mai means to work together and this project is 'for the people, by the people', the result of many hands and minds coming together."

Advertisement

The sculpture tells the Matariki story through an Internet of Things network using data and environmental sensors, and is activated by movement.

"While the sculpture has been gifted to the people of Hamilton, Wintec students will continue to learn from and develop the interactive components, and as technology changes, so too, will Tōia Mai," says Joe.

"We are now completing the final testing and I can't wait to stand before it and see it come to life."

Wintec director Māori Hera White says the site of the sculpture on the banks of the Waikato River is of particular historical significance as a waka (canoe) landing site.

"We are grateful to Hamilton City Council for the beautiful Ferrybank site, a former wāhi taunga waka or waka landing site for early Māori, and the river access to the historic Ngāti Wairere pā and gardens nearby."

Tōia Mai will be gifted by Wintec and Joe Citizen to the people of Hamilton and the wider region at 4pm on Friday, November 23.

The public are welcome to attend the outdoor ceremony at the Ferrybank reserve.