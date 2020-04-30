A local plumber looking to help not just his customers, but his community, has been described as the "heartbeat" of Tauranga.

Pipe Masters owner Paul Knight told the Bay of Plenty Times he had raised about $2200 for Tauranga Women's Refuge during the alert level four lockdown after giving customers a choice between a 50 per cent discount on their bill or paying the full bill, with 50 per cent going to the refuge.

Knight decided to drop his fees when lockdown began to help those who were feeling the financial strain of Covid-19, but when he learned domestic violence cases were expected to rise as a result, he knew he had to help.

"There have been a few causes that have amplified effects when we are in this lockdown but, at the same time, people tend to pull back on spending in these situations.

"I am sure there are charities who have seen a decrease in funding, so it is great to be able to highlight them now," Knight said.

While the initiative had kept his 20 "boys" busy doing essential work, Knight said he was also pleased to see other people or businesses stepping up to help.

Knight was blown away by the money raised and, although he is grateful for the support, now that alert level three is in action, it will be back to business as usual.

"As much as I would like to keep doing this thing, the business model is not sustainable. We have taken a massive loss this month and, once we can do more than essential work, we will be back to normal again."

Hazel Hape, manager of Tauranga Women's Refuge said Paul's donation enabled the refuge to buy necessities for women and children. Photo / File

Tauranga Women's Refuge manager Hazel Hape said it was actions like Knight's that meant they could continue to save lives.

"Without the support of our community and people like Paul, there is no way we would be able to keep our doors open," Hape said.

"People like Paul are the heartbeat of our Tauranga community. When you get that kind of love and generosity - we don't know him and we didn't ask him to do what he has done - but I think it is just awesome, because he didn't have to."

Hape said the refuge could not take any donations aside from money to meet health and safety requirements, but the money was helping to buy meat, groceries and medicine for women and children.