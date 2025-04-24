Following a scoreless first half in superb conditions last week, Gisborne first five Ruan Ludwig opened the scoring with a penalty goal, but Kelston responded in kind to draw level, then scored the only try of the match for victory.

Jefferson has reason to be pleased with his side’s progress.

“We’re building nicely towards our Super 8 campaign, which starts with Palmerston North BHS in late May,” he said.

“We played well in patches against Lindisfarne, Napier and Kelston, so now we’d like to put in a complete performance this weekend.

“We know that Feilding will be a well structured side, so we’ll have come up with ways to counter that. Rugby hasn’t changed in that we’ll have to win the battle up front and gain ascendency there.

“Our boys are excited at the prospect of playing in front of a big home crowd at the Rectory.”

Feilding’s head coach of eight years, Justin Lock, hopes for “blue skies and fast, running rugby”.

The MetService forecast for Saturday is partly cloudy with a few showers in the morning.

Gisborne and Feilding last met in April last year - a 35-7 win to Feilding, who later that year gave eventual top four champions Hamilton BHS a run for their money, losing 23-19 in the tournament semifinals.

Fielding beat Gisborne 31-0 in 2022 and 17-10 in 2021. Their 2023 match was cancelled.

Gisborne have five players back from the 2024 match-up - lock Storm De Thier, McKay, halfback James Hamblyn, pivot Ludwig and fullback Kahurangi Leach-Waihi.

De Thier, who scored a mighty try against Lindisfarne in the season-opener, and McKay will be central figures in the forwards this year.

Local fans will get their first look at the pairing of Hamblyn and Ludwig in the inside backs - a combination that will be integral to the team functioning well.

Feilding go into Saturday’s game on the back of three wins - 31-10 v Wellington College at Feilding, 24-0 v New Plymouth BHS at Waverley and 38-24 v St Patrick’s College Silverstream at Feilding on April 12.

Regular captain and hooker Alani Fakava had his 60th game for the First XV in that last outing. The 2024 NZ Barbarian is on the reserves bench against Gisborne, with replacement rake Lucas Goodman doubling as the “Aggies” skipper.

Gisborne will have gained plenty from their matches so far. Their ability to tackle for 70 minutes away from home was put under the microscope last week, and they responded superbly against one of the country’s biggest names.

Joel Pearse will control the game on Rectory No 1.

Gisborne BHS First XV: Tomasi Mataele, Max Hammond, Leaasi Tupou, Zandre Viljoen, Storm De Thier, Samuel Fox, James McKay (c), Orlando Manuel, James Hamblyn, Ruan Ludwig, Darius Kiwara, Timuaki Stewart, Kye Symes, Anakin Ormsby-Cairns, Kahurangi Leach-Waihi. Bench: Tane Te Aho-Heemi, Josh Aukuso, Tahana Bristowe, Sione Kalioppasi, Coen-Theros Brown, Kruze Pomana, TBC.

Feilding HS First XV: Kingston Ngata, Lucas Goodman (c), Tevita Fakava, Steelie Hammond, Lachie Hawker, Van Campbell, Austin Tunnicliffe, Rupeni Raviyawa, Tuharakia Wallace-McLeod, Tyrese Tane, Kailan Ellmers, Nixon Foreman, James Tuituba, Elisala Malili-Malo-Lauano, Aston Scott. Bench: Harry Dickson, Dante Brown, Monty Gibson, Joseph Nikola, Karnyae Ropiha-Waiwai, Jack Nagal, Peni Havea, Alani Fakava.