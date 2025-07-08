Andrews’ category featured five judoka and she went in with a world ranking of 26 – the best of the quintet.

Judoka Sydnee Andrews proudly wearing her gold medal after winning the senior women's +78 kilograms title at the Tallinn European Open in Estonia. Photo / European Judo Union

She made no contest of her opening-round fight against Belgium’s Gabrielle Bouvier, winning it quickly with an ippon.

That put her straight through to the final against Aktas, a teenager who went into the tournament on the back of a fifth placing at the senior world championships in Budapest.

Aktas also narrowly beat Andrews at the same tournament last year, so avenging that was extra incentive.

It was another close tussle between the two – Andrews scoring a point for a yuko, which proved the difference.

The win followed Andrews’ silver medal performance at the Panamerican and Oceania Senior Judo Champs in Santiago earlier in the year.

It also lifted the Paris Olympian’s world ranking to 24 as she continues a judo journey towards qualifying for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Andrews is the daughter of Gisborne’s Michelle Lexmond and Darren Andrews.

She is based in England, where she trains at the Camberley Judo Club, southwest of London.