Claydens Waikohu, pictured in action against Horouta Gold, will be out to continue their unbeaten Premier Grade run in 2025 when they take on Gisborne Girls' High Senior A at the YMCA on Wednesday night. Photo / Murray Robertson

The form book should tell the story of the outcome in Premier Grade netball games in the YMCA on Wednesday night.

At 6pm, unbeaten Claydens Waikohu take on Gisborne Girls’ High Senior A in a battle of experience versus youthful exuberance.

Girls’ High have been playing well by moving the ball at speed and doing the pre-movements required to shake off the opposition.

However, they will need to display these attributes for the full hour, as top-of-the-table Waikohu have continued from where they left off last year.

They have experienced players with the ability to dictate the speed of play as required - whether it is slowing or down or sending quick ball down the court.