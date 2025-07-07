Midway's Celia Willoughby is in a 19-strong Surf Life Saving NZ Pathway Development team competing in the Queensland pool rescue champs on the Gold Coast this weekend. Photo / Paul Rickard

A rising Gisborne surf lifesaver will be part of history when a New Zealand Pathway Development team competes at the Queensland Pool Rescue Championships on the Gold Coast this weekend.

It is the first time Surf Life Saving NZ (SLSNZ) has entered a team in the competition, which is being held on Saturday and Sunday.

Celia Willoughby, from the Dawson Building Midway club, is among the young surf athletes from across the country named in the team.

“This exciting milestone sees 19 promising youth athletes travel to Australia, supported by two experienced coaches, two development coaches and a development team manager,” SLSNZ said in a release.

“The group will compete both individually and in relay teams, proudly representing New Zealand in the high-performance development pathway.