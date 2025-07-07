“The Queensland state championships are a premier event, attracting some of the best surf lifesaving talent from across the region and beyond.
“For SLSNZ, this international campaign is an important step in preparing young athletes for the pressures of elite competition, with eyes already on the 2026 junior lifesaving world championships and the upcoming New Zealand domestic season.”
Andy McMillan, one of the four coaches, said the trip isn’t just about the final scoreboard time.
“It’s about building resilient, knowledgeable athletes who can contribute to the culture of excellence back home. It’s also a reminder that New Zealand surf lifesaving has a strong squad of youth athletes coming through.”
The team heads across the Tasman on Wednesday.