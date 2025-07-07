GMC Green's Jade Stafford protects the ball under pressure from Ngatapa's Kate Pahina. Stafford, who made her debut for NZ Māori Wāhine at the NZ Pasifika Invitational Tri-Series tournament in Papatoetoe recently, was among the scorers as reigning champions GMC beat Ngatapa 5-0 in a Poverty Bay women's club hockey game on Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

GMC Green's Jade Stafford protects the ball under pressure from Ngatapa's Kate Pahina. Stafford, who made her debut for NZ Māori Wāhine at the NZ Pasifika Invitational Tri-Series tournament in Papatoetoe recently, was among the scorers as reigning champions GMC beat Ngatapa 5-0 in a Poverty Bay women's club hockey game on Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard

Reigning champions YMP and GMC Green maintained their unbeaten status in Poverty Bay club hockey on Saturday with clearcut victories on the Hain Farming Turf.

Laidlaw YMP A men slammed home six goals without reply against Lytton Paikea Sports Club LOB Traktion.

The goals were scored by Tamanay Tuhou (2), Wini Tarawa (2), Hamish Swann and Thomas Rutene.

“The game was tightly contested in the first half,” Poverty Bay Hockey Association chairman Kohere Tupara said. “YMP led by just a single goal at halftime.

“But as the game went on they began to dominate and with that domination came more goals. Traktion had opportunities of their own but were unable to capitalise.”