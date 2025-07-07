GMC Green were too strong for PGG Wrightson Ngatapa in their women’s clash, running out 5-0 victors.
The Green Machine’s goals were shared by Caitlin Waide, Jade Stafford, Heni Kamaia-Thompson, Caroline Maclaurin and Maia Brown.
“GMC Green proved again why they are undefeated this season so far,” Tupara said. “They dominated the match from the start.”
While GMC have had no problem finding the net, their defensive record is just as impressive. They have scored 36 goals in their six matches and conceded just one.
GMC Green's Caitilin Waide, known for her drag flick, played her part, including a goal, in the defending champions' round 2 win over Ngatapa at Harry Barker Reserve. Photo / Paul Rickard
In the other women’s game, Paikea overcame GMC Kowhai 2-0, with Jo Cumming and Lara Clarke scoring.
“This was a close game,” Tupara said. “Both teams played hard but Paikea had a slight edge over Kowhai, which proved to be the case in the final scoreline.”
In the other men’s game, Gisborne Boys’ High School First XI proved too good for LPSC Resene Masters, although this time the score was far more respectable than their round 1 massacre.
The students won 8-4 - the Masters goals coming from David Preddey (2) and GBHS coach and penalty corner specialist Wade Manson (2).
GBHS sharpshooter Ollie Egan was once again in deadly finishing form, scoring five goals, while Caleb Taewa got a double and Patrick McInnes the other.
“The Masters took an early lead and looked strong against a Boys High’ team that for another weekend were missing many of their usual players,” Tupara said.
“But as the game went on they took control of the match and Ollie Egan scored some late goals.
“Fitness proved to be the game-winner for Gisborne Boys’ High School.”