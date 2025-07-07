Advertisement
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Big wins to GMC, YMP in Poverty Bay club hockey in Gisborne

By Murray Robertson
Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

GMC Green's Jade Stafford protects the ball under pressure from Ngatapa's Kate Pahina. Stafford, who made her debut for NZ Māori Wāhine at the NZ Pasifika Invitational Tri-Series tournament in Papatoetoe recently, was among the scorers as reigning champions GMC beat Ngatapa 5-0 in a Poverty Bay women's club hockey game on Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard

Reigning champions YMP and GMC Green maintained their unbeaten status in Poverty Bay club hockey on Saturday with clearcut victories on the Hain Farming Turf.

Laidlaw YMP A men slammed home six goals without reply against Lytton Paikea Sports Club LOB Traktion.

The goals were scored by Tamanay Tuhou (2),

