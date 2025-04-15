Sophie Petro from Midway (foreground) is one of 11 athletes from Midway and Waikanae named in the Surf Life Saving NZ high performance squads. Photo / Grant Davis, Keepa Digital

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Sophie Petro from Midway (foreground) is one of 11 athletes from Midway and Waikanae named in the Surf Life Saving NZ high performance squads. Photo / Grant Davis, Keepa Digital

Eleven Gisborne athletes have been selected in Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLNZ) senior and youth high performance squads.

The senior high performance squad members from Gisborne are Briana Irving (Kaiaponi Farms Waikanae), Cory Taylor (Dawson Building Midway), Jack Lepper (Mid), Olivia Corrin (Mid), Oska Smith (Waik), Seven Mapu (Waik), Sophie Petro (Mid), Tyron Evans (Mid) and Yahni Brown (Mid).

The youth high performance squad members from Gisborne are Ella Sutton and Jacqueline Kennedy (both of Midway).

SLSNZ said the announcement of the Black Fins and Junior Black Fins national teams will follow later.

Just over 50 lifeguards were named in the senior high performance squad and just over 40 make up the youth squad.