“[But] it was great to see some young Second XI boys debut for the first team. The students would have been happy with their two goals.”

YMP remain unbeaten this season, having already secured the round 1 honours.

Lytton Paikea Sports Club (LPSC) LOB Traktion defeated Waituhi 5-0 in the second men’s match on Saturday.

The winners’ goals were scored by Gareth Yaxley, Anthony Boyder, Matt King, Zarneo Baker and Cody Dyer.

“Traktion played well and dominated the game from the beginning,” Tupara said.

“Waituhi showed strength in defence, but Traktion were too sharp on attack and were able to share the goals across their team.”

In contrast to the men, both women’s games were even affairs which ended in shared honours.

Gisborne Girls’ High School, having lost all five of their games heading into Saturday, earned their first team point in a 2-all draw with GMC Kowhai.

“Both teams played well, but could not be separated,” Tupara said.

“The development in the Girls’ High team has been impressive and let’s hope we continue to see them grow.”

Emily Petro once again found the back of the net for the students, along with Julie Muller-Lambrecht. Paige Brown scored both Kowhai goals.

PGG Wrightson Ngatapa and LPSC Emerre and Hathaway Paikea fought out a tough 1-1 draw.

“What a close game. This is great to see in our women’s competition,” Tupara said.

“Both teams fought hard and I look forward to seeing them play each other again at the back end of the season.

“I think it will be a fight between those two teams to see who will play GMC Green in the women’s final.”

Harriet Hunter scored for Ngatapa and Taimania Clark got Paikea’s goal.