Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Five-goal wins to YMP, LOB men in Poverty Bay club hockey

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

YMP's Matt Waikari (middle) and Chris Fox (right) work together to try to get past Waituhi's Carlos Babbington in a game from last season. Reigning Poverty Bay men's club hockey champions YMP outgunned Gisborne Boys' High School First XI 7-2 at Harry Barker Reserve on Saturday, with Waikari scoring two goals and Fox also getting on the scoresheet. Photo / Paul Rickard

YMP's Matt Waikari (middle) and Chris Fox (right) work together to try to get past Waituhi's Carlos Babbington in a game from last season. Reigning Poverty Bay men's club hockey champions YMP outgunned Gisborne Boys' High School First XI 7-2 at Harry Barker Reserve on Saturday, with Waikari scoring two goals and Fox also getting on the scoresheet. Photo / Paul Rickard

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Clearcut wins in the men’s competition and fighting draws for the women told the story of an action-packed round of Poverty Bay club hockey on the Hain Farming Turf at the weekend.

Laidlaw YMP reinforced their No 1 status in the men’s competition with a five-goal win over major rivals

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport