Mana Brooking, pictured carrying the ball for Ngati Porou East Coast against Poverty Bay in the King's Birthday weekend derby, scored a try for the table-topping TVC in their final round-robin game of the NPEC men's club rugby competition on Saturday. A 24-6 win over Waima made it seven from seven for TVC and the focus has quickly shifted to the do-or-die semifinals this weekend. TVC are hosting Ūawa at Cape Runaway while Tokararangi take on Waiapu at Te Araroa. Photo / Paul Rickard