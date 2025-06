Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport Poverty Bay senior men’s club rugby results Gisborne Herald 30 Jun, 2025 04:25 AM 2 mins to read Subscribe to listen Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen. Already a subscriber? Sign in here Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech. ‌

Save Share Share this article Copy Link

Email

Facebook

Twitter/X

LinkedIn

Reddit YMP's Te Peehi Fairlie is given a guard of honour by the club's Senior 1 players as he runs on to the field alongside ball boy Liam – son of YMP premier team coach Willie Brown – for his 100th Premier appearance at Barry Park on Saturday. Fairlie capped the occasion with a try in his side's 57-17 win over Ngatapa, which completed a perfect record of 10 wins for the two rounds. The semifinals are being held this Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard

YMP's Te Peehi Fairlie is given a guard of honour by the club's Senior 1 players as he runs on to the field alongside ball boy Liam – son of YMP premier team coach Willie Brown – for his 100th Premier appearance at Barry Park on Saturday. Fairlie capped the occasion with a try in his side's 57-17 win over Ngatapa, which completed a perfect record of 10 wins for the two rounds. The semifinals are being held this Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard