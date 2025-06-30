Bottom-of-the-table HSOB-Gisborne Boys’ High School, in the same situation as Napier Marist, defaulted their away game to Port Hill United.

Gisborne United went into the Taradale clash without Kieran Higham (holiday) Corey Adams (injury) and Campbell Hall (suspended), but were bolstered with the midweek signings of HSOB-Gisborne Boys’ High School players Jacob Adams and Matt Hills, who will be joining the squad fulltime next season.

United started strongly. Within the first two minutes, player-coach Josh Adams had one shot saved off the line and another fierce drive kept out by Taradale goalkeeper Charlie Frewin.

Twelve minutes later, Jenkins struck a thunderous free kick into the United wall – the ball rebounding off central defender Jonathan Purcell and straight into the arms of goalkeeper Andy McIntosh.

United piled on the pressure but Taradale opened the scoring against the run of play in the 24th minute when attacking midfielder Daryn Whyte passed to Jenkins, who buried a low shot to the left of a diving McIntosh.

United’s best chance came in injury time in the first half – Jacob Adams sending a brilliant cross into Sam Royston, whose half-volley attempt hit the crossbar.

Having had 75% of first-half possession, United could count themselves unlucky to be 1-0 down at the break.

The United faithful were in full voice as the second half got under way and in the first 10 minutes, Jenkins and Purcell went agonisingly close to scoring.

The visitors went 2-0 ahead in the 64th minute when United lost control of a short goalkick and Jenkins pounced – slotted the ball past McIntosh.

Two goals down but far from out, United launched a barrage of attacks, only to be repelled by a resilient Taradale defence led by captain Oskar Sherratt.

Taradale coach Matt Single and his squad were ecstatic. The dressing-room celebratory singing could be heard from the surrounding houses.

“We had slim pickings due to Super 8 but the lads we used stepped up and took their chances,” said Single, whose side have won their last six matches, including victories over Thistle and GBHS.

He gave his man-of-the-match honours to Jenkins.

United are on the road this weekend to play Havelock North, Thistle are also away to the second-placed Napier City Rovers Reserves, who lost 2-1 to now-fourth-placed Maycenvale on Saturday, while HSOB-GBHS host eighth-placed Western Rangers.