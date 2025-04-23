Advertisement
TLab workers strike that includes Gisborne workers nears end

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

TLab laboratory staff at Gisborne Hospital were on strike as they campaign for pay equity with Te Whatu Ora lab workers. Photo / Ben Cowper

A five-day strike by TLab medical laboratory staff in Gisborne and other staff working for Medlab Central around the country ends on Friday.

The Allied Scientific and Technical (APEX) Union, in a statement, said over 100,000 patient tests would not be conducted between Easter Monday and Anzac Friday.

“The April strike, by 600 laboratory workers will be the third strike since February in their quest to resolve a 30% pay gap with Te Whatu Ora (Health NZ public hospitals) employed laboratory workers.

“We are bleeding out staff here,” a Gisborne APEX spokesperson told the Gisborne Herald earlier this week.

“It’s all so sad; the last offer was 1.55. It’s worse than ever.”

The APEX national statement said the pay gap with Te Whatu Ora (Health NZ) was decimating the workforce.

“At the Gisborne Hospital lab, another scientist has just resigned. That takes the lab to four scientists when it should have at least eight.”

Strike action had not been issued for laboratories run by Pathlab – Hamilton, Taupō, Rotorua, Whakatāne or Tauranga – as APEX members considered a new offer recently made by their employer, the statement said.

Medlab Central has labs in Hawke’s Bay, Palmerston North, Central Whanganui and Gisborne.

Medlab Central was contacted for comment.

