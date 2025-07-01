Advertisement
Gisborne rates rise by 9.95% as council supports cyclone recovery

By
Local Democracy Reporter·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Gisborne District Council will be sending out the first rate instalments for the 2025/2026 year, with a 9.95% increase in overall rate revenue. Photo / Alan Gibson

Gisborne residents face an average 9.95% rate increase, which will be an increase of $400 or less for 80% of homeowners.

Residents can expect their first instalment invoices from the district council this month.

Councillor Debbie Gregory acknowledged, during a council meeting last week, that the increase will be “a

