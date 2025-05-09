- The Catholic Church in Tairāwhiti has welcomed Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost.
The Catholic Church in Tairāwhiti has welcomed the election of Pope Leo XIV, announced following the Vatican Conclave this week.
Father Mark Field, the parish priest of St Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Parish in Gisborne said Pope Leo, the former Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States and a missionary in Peru, followed in the footsteps of the late Argentinian Pope Francis.
“The fact that he has been a missionary in Peru for so many years will certainly be significant – he will have had a profound experience of the needs of the poor," Field said.