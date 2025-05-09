Advertisement
Tairāwhiti parish welcomes Pope Leo XIV, a missionary from the Americas

By Anne-Marie de Bruin
Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

The newly elected Pontiff, Cardinal Robert Prevost, to be known as Pope Leo XIV, is seen for the first time from the Vatican balcony this week. Photo / Antonio Masiello, Getty Images

  • The Catholic Church in Tairāwhiti has welcomed Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost.
  • Father Mark Field highlighted Leo’s missionary work in Peru and his focus on social justice.
  • The parish will pray for Pope Leo during Mass this Sunday.

The Catholic Church in Tairāwhiti has welcomed the election of Pope Leo XIV, announced following the Vatican Conclave this week.

Father Mark Field, the parish priest of St Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Parish in Gisborne said Pope Leo, the former Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States and a missionary in Peru, followed in the footsteps of the late Argentinian Pope Francis.

“The fact that he has been a missionary in Peru for so many years will certainly be significant – he will have had a profound experience of the needs of the poor," Field said.

“It’s a great thing for the church to have a new pope and one who is from North America. Of course, Francis was from the Americas also."

Field said that, as Pope Francis did, Pope Leo would also pave a path for the mission of the church.

Father Mark Field, parish priest at Star Mary's Star of the Sea in Gisborne, spoke of the significance of Pope Leo's appointment.
“I think the name Leo is significant because the last Pope Leo worked hard for social justice and the rights of workers,” he said.

“Pope Leo will be able to reach out to many people as he speaks English, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and French.”

Pope Francis had only made former Peruvian Bishop Leo a cardinal in 2023.

As Bishop of Chiclayo from 2015 to 2023, Leo was then appointed to significant positions of leadership by Francis.

“And it is significant that he hasn’t been a cardinal for very long but was chosen by Francis. I’m sure that he will continue the tradition of Francis and will reach out to the poor and work hard for peace.”

Field said the parish would pray this Sunday following the appointment.

“Every time we gather for Mass, we pray for our Pope and so our parish will pray for our new Pope in a special way this Sunday.”

