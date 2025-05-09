“It’s a great thing for the church to have a new pope and one who is from North America. Of course, Francis was from the Americas also."

Field said that, as Pope Francis did, Pope Leo would also pave a path for the mission of the church.

Father Mark Field, parish priest at Star Mary's Star of the Sea in Gisborne, spoke of the significance of Pope Leo's appointment.

“I think the name Leo is significant because the last Pope Leo worked hard for social justice and the rights of workers,” he said.

“Pope Leo will be able to reach out to many people as he speaks English, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and French.”

Pope Francis had only made former Peruvian Bishop Leo a cardinal in 2023.

As Bishop of Chiclayo from 2015 to 2023, Leo was then appointed to significant positions of leadership by Francis.

“And it is significant that he hasn’t been a cardinal for very long but was chosen by Francis. I’m sure that he will continue the tradition of Francis and will reach out to the poor and work hard for peace.”

Field said the parish would pray this Sunday following the appointment.

“Every time we gather for Mass, we pray for our Pope and so our parish will pray for our new Pope in a special way this Sunday.”