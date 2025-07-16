A big crowd is expected tomorrow night in the Farmers Air Showgrounds Park Event Centre to begin the celebrations for the 150th Poverty Bay A&P Show, to be held in October. Pictured is last year's A&P Show. Photo / Murray Robertson

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A big crowd is expected tomorrow night in the Farmers Air Showgrounds Park Event Centre to begin the celebrations for the 150th Poverty Bay A&P Show, to be held in October. Pictured is last year's A&P Show. Photo / Murray Robertson

Celebrations for the 150th anniversary of the Poverty Bay A&P Association this year kick off on Saturday night.

A formal function will be held at the showgrounds at the Farmers Air Event Centre, starting at 5pm.

“The dinner is a sold-out event with 435 people expected to be there,” said A&P Association event spokesman Stephen Thomson.

“People are coming from far and wide across the region, and several are travelling from outside.”

Thomson said the evening will be an opportunity to acknowledge the past 150 years of the association’s existence.