EMR co-ordinator Hana Hardy (yellow rash shirt) gets participants ready to snorkel on the reef as part of the Seaweek event at Te Tapuwae o Rongokako Marine Reserve at Pouawa.

More than 100 people got up close and personal with Te Tapuwae o Rongokako Marine Reserve at Pouawa in a special event held as part of Seaweek.

He Awa Ora, He Tai Ora Trust collaborated with the Department of Conservation to deliver the community snorkel day.

A snorkel day was held at Te Tapuwae o Rongokako Marine Reserve, Pouawa.

Funding was provided by Tairāwhiti Environment Centre via the Wai Connection project, and Water Safety NZ.

Each group registered for a guided snorkel session with co-ordinators and volunteers on the reef.