Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston (second from right) and East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick (third from right) meet staff from Currie Construct and the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) at a Lavenham Rd worksite this week.

Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston (second from right) and East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick (third from right) meet staff from Currie Construct and the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) at a Lavenham Rd worksite this week.

Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston championed regional employment opportunities through the Ministry of Social Development during a visit to Gisborne this week.

Upston hosted her third Ministry of Social Development (MSD) regional employment event after similar meetings in Levin and Hutt Valley.

Employers, training providers and community organisations met with MSD staff in a campaign to get more people into the workforce.

She told the Gisborne Herald that MSD had many resources to help Tairāwhiti employers find suitable people for their workforce, and she aimed to raise awareness of this option among businesses.

MSD could provide “screened” employment candidates considered to be suitable for “not just for that job, but for that business”, according to Upston. MSD could also provide support such as wage subsidies, training or financial assistance to purchase equipment.