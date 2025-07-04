She said MSD and employers were key to the Government’s target of reducing the number of people on the Jobseeker Benefit by 50,000 by 2030.
Upston and East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick visited Currie Construction staff working at a road dropout on Lavenham Rd.
The company used MSD to source staff, and representatives spoke at the Gisborne regional employment event.
Repair House was another local business which uses MSD for their recruitment needs, said Upston.
Unemployment rose to 5.1% in June, but Upston said there had been employment success in Gisborne.
There were 2763 Gisborne people on benefits in March, but at the end of the month, 345 had entered the workforce.
According to a new policy effective from July 1, 18 and 19-year-olds not in training, education or the workforce, who could not financially support themselves, would be supported by their parents, not the state.
“The Government does not accept that a life on welfare is as good as it gets for our young people,” Upston said.
“We expect that our young people will be in work or training.”
Kirkpatrick said she had received emails from parents with children who had gone straight from school to a benefit.
“They desperately want their children out of the gate, training or working,” Kirkpatrick said.
“The fact they could go straight on to a benefit didn’t help at all.”