Final preparations are under way for the opening of Kaiti’s new KFC next Thursday. Photo / Luke Fisher

Gisborne’s second KFC will officially open on Thursday next week.

A spokesperson from Restaurant Brands told the Gisborne Herald the new store at the Kaiti Hub shopping centre has created 20 more jobs for Tairāwhiti.

“Our newly employed team are busy with final training and putting on the finishing touches to the restaurant.”

Restaurant Brands operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Carl’s Jr outlets in New Zealand.

The new store is situated less than 3km down the road from an existing KFC, to give “fans on the east side of Gisborne a closer, more convenient spot to get their KFC fix”, according to earlier comments from a Restaurant Brands spokesperson.