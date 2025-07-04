Kaiti-based Jonathan Pere, organiser of Online Foodbank NZ/HQ Gisborne, told the Gisborne Herald the new jobs were important for the local community, especially for families who are struggling.
He believes the new store will have positive flow-on effects, given the tight-knit nature of Kaiti.
Many people do not realise the low barrier to entry and career progression opportunities available in fast-food jobs, he said.
“You’re going to see somebody who’s your cousin or your nephew or auntie working in there.
“To me, that’s going to inspire somebody to do better.”
Pere isn’t worried that people may stop visiting the other eateries at Kaiti Hub because, as one bakery owner told him, “You can’t go and get a cream bun from KFC, can you?”
Gisborne’s second Pizza Hut recently opened next to the Kaiti KFC.