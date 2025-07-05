“These trucks idle loudly, some on high rev, and frequently use exhaust brakes, particularly when approaching the Puha Settlement Rd descending into Whatatutu, to the Mangatū Rd descending to the Mangatū bridge,” the petition says.

Niria Wainui-Teepa, Whatatutu resident and trustee and chairman of Te Wainui Marae Charitable Trust, wanting action to fix potholes. Photo / Supplied

Gisborne District Council said it has received the community’s requests and is “working through” the concerns raised.

“We’ll engage residents on how we can respond to the issues before we respond through the media,” said a council spokesperson.

Resident Corrie Brooking said the issues have been ongoing for decades.

She, Wainui-Teepa and other members of the community went door-knocking to get the 155 signatures on the petition, she said.

“All the logging traffic coming out of our forestry has to come in and out of our little town,” said Brooking.

The petition refers to the Whatatutu Township as “a high-use industrial corridor for logging, metal and stock trucks” with heavy vehicles passing through daily.

The quiet residential road, from the Puha bridge to the Mangatū bridge, is “being treated like a highway, without the infrastructure, safety measures or consent of the community to support such traffic”, says the petition.

“We’re left with the deep potholes to deal with... it’s just neglect... Out of sight, out of mind,” said Brooking.

“So many residents have had the rims of their cars damaged and tyres replaced.”

The heavy vehicle noise happens throughout the night and it goes all day, disrupting school children, the elderly and shift workers, she said.

Whatatutu residents have petitioned council calling for action on noisy, night-time trucks and damage to the roads. Photo / Supplied

The community also wants the council to conduct a safety audit with community consultation to ensure the pedestrian infrastructure “is safe and compliant to repurpose the footpaths with the township”, according to the petition.

Brooking said: “We have children going to school and trucks speeding... you’ve got parents dropping off their kids and trucks moving in both directions.”

A chain-checking layby zone for heavy vehicles was another solution presented in the petition.

“So that they can check chains and slow down peacefully and quietly through our town,” said Brooking.

The residents also want to be provided with an accurate engineering report on the stability of the Mangatū bridge.

A resident who asked to remain anonymous said the truck issues had been getting worse and participating in the petition felt great.

“It feels like we have a say in our area that we live in on a 24-hour basis. They just use it. We live here,” they said.

They said that as they live rurally and farmers get up early, there’s only a small window of opportunity for them to get good sleep.

The truck issues present a “whole blister of sores,” they said.

The petition extended an invitation to the council to meet with representatives of Ngā Ariki Kaipūtahi to discuss their concerns for the environment.

“We expect our voices to be heard, our concerns to be addressed and our rights as residents, ratepayers and Mana Whenua to be upheld,” says the petition.