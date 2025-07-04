Clark said the council did not list the house as category 3 until after a severe weather event in June 2023, four months after the cyclone.
The council has made voluntary buyout offers for all category 3 properties, which are paid 50/50 by the Government and the council.
Clark and her parents have refused the offer made to them.
Category 3 means there is “an intolerable risk to life at the property”, and that it is not possible to reduce the risk, the council says.
However, Clark believes, after reviewing some of the reports the council used in its risk assessment, that there are ways to mitigate the risks of potential land movement.
Local Democracy Reporting has seen a report from September 2023, commissioned by the council from GNS Science, that says a sudden, complete landslide is not expected.
The report recommends further investigations and monitoring the area around Clark’s home for further slope and dwelling movements, as well as consideration of conducting a mitigation assessment.
LDR has seen a copy of a council report from May this year on the landslide risk to Makorori Beach Rd, which says the eastern end has “a high future threat to life with an annual probability of between 32 and 48%”.
It says that probability takes into account the physical parameters of the site, the collective views of experts over a long period, the landslide-inducing rainfall recurrence interval, the proximity of the dwellings and the demographic profile of likely occupants.
The report has not been released to the public. A council spokesperson said the copy shared with LDR was not the most up-to-date version.
The council would remove red stickers only when a property owner could prove that damage had been fixed and that the home was safe again, Whitewood said.
The type of information needed varied according to the risk, but might include an engineering report showing no problem with slips, a structural engineering report showing the building was safe, or proof that a builder had fixed the problem.
“Until that determination has been resolved, it would be inappropriate for the council to comment further on those matters.”
Clark said the family’s next step would be to pay for a geotechnical engineer to rebut the council’s report, which was costly.
“If you don’t have the time, money and resources to fight this, you’re just going to get kicked out of your house.”
The family did not dispute that there was a head scarp (a steep exposed slope at the top of a landslide) above their property.