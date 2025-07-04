Advertisement
Gisborne Herald

Gisborne resident fights to overturn council’s red-sticker decision on bach

By
Local Democracy Reporter·Gisborne Herald·
5 mins to read

High fences and danger signs line the outskirts of many properties along the eastern end of Makorori Beach Rd. Photo / Zita Campbell

A Gisborne resident is fighting to overturn the council’s decision to red-sticker her family’s beachside property and deem it uninhabitable.

High fences and danger signs line the outskirts of many properties along the eastern end of Makorori Beach Rd, including Amy-Kelly Clark’s family bach, which she owns with her parents.

