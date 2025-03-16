A bright light signals Rocket Lab's latest mission from its Mahia launch pad on Saturday afternoon. Mission number 62 was titled The Lightning God Reigns.

Latest mission accomplished. Straight to the next.

Rocket Lab has had no time to linger after its 61st mission was launched from its Mahia-based Launch Complex 1 on Saturday.

Mission number 62 was set to go just three days later – on Tuesday.

Saturday’s mission, titled The Lightning God Reigns, lifted off at 1pm NZT and was the company’s second for its Japanese customer the Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc (IQPS)

In a statement, Rocket Lab said the mission “successfully deployed IQPS’ QPS-SAR-9 spacecraft to a 575km circular Earth orbit”.