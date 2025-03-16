Latest mission accomplished. Straight to the next.
Rocket Lab has had no time to linger after its 61st mission was launched from its Mahia-based Launch Complex 1 on Saturday.
Mission number 62 was set to go just three days later – on Tuesday.
Saturday’s mission, titled The Lightning God Reigns, lifted off at 1pm NZT and was the company’s second for its Japanese customer the Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc (IQPS)
In a statement, Rocket Lab said the mission “successfully deployed IQPS’ QPS-SAR-9 spacecraft to a 575km circular Earth orbit”.