Inundation from the river has plagued Tapuaeroa Rd, the route to Hikurangi, since a section of the road dropped following increased rainfall and frequent storm damage. Photo / Murry Cave

Flooding issues have plagued a section of the main route up to the Hikurangi, an ancestral maunga of Ngāti Porou.

Gisborne District Council is working with the iwi to look at solutions for the issue, which recently cut off access for non-4WD vehicles.

Council director of community lifelines Tim Barry said the flooding 16.5km up Tapuaeroa Rd is one of many “challenging” sites across Tairāwhiti’s road network.

“Increased rainfall and frequent storm damage have caused changes in our road, river and drainage structures and the waterways that surround them,” he said.

“At this specific site, the road has dropped, more water is coming down the hill slope, which then meets the river and inundates the road in heavy rainfall.”