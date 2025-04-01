“That’s an incredibly humbling sight to see. I’m lost for words.”

Podjursky said she had received “a beautiful phone call” from Cancer Society stalwart and former relay organiser Nona Aston, who told her she was delighted to see the growth in popularity of an event which started “all those years ago”.

The relay ran from midday Saturday to midday Sunday and Podjursky said it was hugely enjoyable, with all teams playing their part in its success.

Participants enjoyed plenty of sunshine – albeit a cold night – after earlier concerns inclement weather might dominate the weekend.

“The weather provided exactly what I ordered,” Podjursky said. “The event has been an absolute success.”

Poynters Park was lined by team tents on the inside and outside of the track, with each team comprising about 10 walkers or runners.

Food and drink vendors and a music and entertainment tent added to the atmosphere while the number of laps completed by teams were electronically recorded and displayed from another tent.

Younger participants, motivated by the numbers displayed, strived to overtake rival teams.

The Rhythm n' Lines line dancing team provided entertainment at Relay for Life over the weekend while some individuals also participated in the Cancer Society fundraiser. Photo / Wynsley Wrigley

Another tent attracted interested spectators on Sunday morning as inside it clinical nurse specialist Kelly Norris was getting her head shaved as part of her fundraising effort.

The haematology nurse at Gisborne Hospital’s oncology unit raised $4500 with more to come.

Norris works with cancer patients and has friends who have recently been diagnosed with cancer.

Former work colleague Tanya Burgess was one of the first volunteers to start shaving the hair of Gisborne Hospital oncology nurse Kelly Norris at Relay for Life on Sunday morning. Photo / Wynsley Wrigley

“I’m very happy to raise so much money in such a short period of time,” she said. “I just decided to do it 10 days ago.”

It was not the first time Norris had had her head shaved for charity, but this time she did not go completely bald.

“I’m growing this crazy style.”

Her remaining hair was to be shaved off next week.

Former hospital colleague Tanya Burgess said Norris was a wonderful person, who always went beyond the call of duty.

Kelly Norris checks her appearance as her hair is shaved off during the Gisborne Relay for Life. Norris raised over $4500, with more to come. Photo / Wynsley Wrigley

Some teams chose to run the entire event in relay format; some even using batons.

Pretty Much Elite were a seven-person team of runners - most of them aged in their 50s.

Team member Tracy Utting said their name was ironic.

“Last year we got close to beating the teenagers and then we couldn’t.”

Utting said she was motivated by father David, who died from cancer.

“Most of us have had a family member effected by cancer. We definitely want to support the cause, but the running is what brought us together as a group of friends. We’re all mates. “

Members of the Pretty Much Elite team (from left) Frank Erceg, Craig Johnston, Stuart Pearse, Tracy Utting and Monique Hope-Pearson ran and laughed their way through Gisborne-East Coast Cancer Society's Relay for Life and surpassed their fundraising target. Photo / Wynsley Wrigley

Team member Sian Johnson was their “next-level” runner, Utting said.

Such was her commitment, Johnson adamantly refused to leave the track for a team photograph for the Gisborne Herald.

Utting said Johnson had completed 160km races and “does 24-hour backyard runs”.

“She absolutely smashes it.”

Johnson, who runs 10km every day, did a 12-hour overnight run of 95km, but then decided she still had to do her daily 10km ... and completed it on Sunday morning.

Teammates Craig Johnston and Frank Erceg accompanied Johnson through most of her overnight run.

Johnson ran overnight last year, too, Utting said.

“Because that is what she is like. She’s a very amazing person.”

Pretty Much Elite raised over $6000, easily surpassing their target of $3500.

“We’re pretty stoked,” Utting said.