Tania Rauna (in pink) and younger costumed members of the Metcon Mauri team - Ariki (left), Kye, Johnnie and Tiare - enjoy themselves as the 24-hour Relay for Life nears its end on Sunday morning. Photo / Wynsley Wrigley
Gisborne Relay for Life organisers are feeling “incredibly humbled” by the Tairāwhiti community response to the 2025 edition of an event that has got bigger and better.
The 24-hour fundraiser for Gisborne-East Coast Cancer Society attracted 64 teams compared to 46 last year and organisers anticipate their $125,000 target will be attained when all funds come in.
The tally, as of Tuesday, stood at $105,000.
GEC Cancer Society fundraising and events co-ordinator Shay Podjursky said she had never seen the Poynters Park track at Showgrounds Park “so packed in my life”.
“When we did our closing lap with all the teams on the track, there wasn’t a clear space. The whole 400 metres was full.
“That’s an incredibly humbling sight to see. I’m lost for words.”
Podjursky said she had received “a beautiful phone call” from Cancer Society stalwart and former relay organiser Nona Aston, who told her she was delighted to see the growth in popularity of an event which started “all those years ago”.
The relay ran from midday Saturday to midday Sunday and Podjursky said it was hugely enjoyable, with all teams playing their part in its success.