Fundraising on the page closed on Friday after the goal was reached in an outpouring of community support.

His nan, Lena Bennett, said Charlie-James was at Planet Sunshine at Gisborne Hospital on Monday for blood tests and had been given the okay to fly to Starship in Auckland.

“He was in a lot of pain last night [Sunday], so we are lucky to have capable nurses and good doctors in the children’s ward. We are hoping to get him back to Auckland ASAP to continue his treatment up there.”

Charlie-James Pihama pictured with his birthday cake after he recently turned 5. Photo / Supplied

She said they were happy with the response from the Tairāwhiti community that allowed the Givealittle page to reach their goal much faster.

She said the page “went viral” after the Gisborne Herald story.

Lena said Charlie-James’ parents, Rose Bennett and Wiremu Pihama of Kaiti, could begin passport applications for themselves, Charlie-James and his two sisters, Patience and Kalani-Rayne, in case treatment was needed in Australia.

Charlie-James has spent a large part of his life in Auckland for chemotherapy and radiation treatment, but was in Gisborne during the holidays when the Gisborne Herald visited him last week.

The illness that he has, ALL, is a blood and bone marrow cancer.

It occurs when the bone marrow makes too many immature white blood cells, called lymphoblasts or leukaemic blasts. It can appear suddenly and progress rapidly.

Charlie-James Pihama, 5, has spent a large part of his life in Auckland for chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

“Thank you so, so much. Lots of Love from Charlie-James, Nan, Mum, Dad, Patience and Kalani-Reign,” the last update on the Givealittle page, posted Friday, said.