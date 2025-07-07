Speedway NZ Life Member Peter Kuriger presents the award for Most Improved Speedway of the Year to Gisborne Speedway Club secretary Samantha Hughes. Photo / Jeremy Ward – Shot360

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Speedway NZ Life Member Peter Kuriger presents the award for Most Improved Speedway of the Year to Gisborne Speedway Club secretary Samantha Hughes. Photo / Jeremy Ward – Shot360

Gisborne’s MTF Awapuni Speedway won big at the annual New Zealand Speedway Awards in Auckland on Saturday.

The venue was named Most Improved Speedway of the Year at the awards dinner, which took place at the Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau.

Gisborne Speedway Club president Sam Hughes credited the award to the club’s tireless volunteers.

“It’s pretty special to our volunteers who have put in a lot of hard work and a lot of donated time, labour and machinery,” he said.

The facility has undergone significant upgrades over the past five years, most recently the addition of new seating along the back straight and a new toilet block.