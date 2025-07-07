While tough economic times made it challenging for competitors to get cars on the track, crowd support hadn’t wavered, Hughes said.
“Our gate numbers have been up … we’re very lucky that we’ve got the support that our community gives us.”
Five Gisborne competitors were also named as top three finalists for Competitor of the Year awards across the nine racing classes.
These were Josh Prentice and Ethan Rees for the Superstock Competitor of the Year, Ethan Cook for Saloon, Brittany Carpenter for Stockcar and Koby Gooch for Youth Ministock.
While they didn’t win on the night, Hughes said being selected as a finalist was still a massive achievement, given there were around 5000 competitors between the classes.
“Our competitors are definitely moving up in the world.”