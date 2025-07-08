“I want to thank all the people in the rugby community and the wider community who have said nice things about me.”

It was an honour to be ranked alongside such “staunch” life members as Tony Coutts and Dick Glover, he said.

It was another honour to receive his life membership in the presence of All Black great and New Zealand Rugby patron Ian Kirkpatrick.

Gibson (Ngāti Porou/Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki) was born in Te Puia Hot Springs and raised in Tititiki before moving to Gisborne when his father became principal of Manutūkē School.

He joked that his East Coast roots could be a source of friendly humour in Poverty Bay rugby circles.

Gibson played for the East Coast Under-13 and U16 representative teams, Poverty Bay-East Coast U13s and the Lytton High School First XV, and captained Poverty Bay U21s before donning the green strip of Gisborne club side GMC. He also played for Horouta.

The former deputy chairman of the Poverty Bay union is known for his devotion to Māori rugby, which he firmly believes can provide a pathway for players, coaches and administrators.

As chairman of Tūranganui-a-Kiwa Rugby, Gibson felt Māori rugby was “not getting a good deal at the next level”.

He ended up as chairman of Te Tini a Maui Central Region Māori Rugby committee, which covers the area from East Coast to Wellington.

His endeavours there led him to serving on the NZ Māori Rugby board, of which he later became deputy chairman.

“I had to poke myself to see that was actually happening to me.”

He was accompanied on the board by good friend and East Coast administrator Val Morrison, and the pair set themselves the target of getting more exposure for Māori rugby – “particularly for the Māori rugby team to play against Tier 1 teams”.

Gibson travelled with the Māori All Blacks to Chicago in 2016 and to Brazil and Chile in 2018.

From Gisborne's Oval and Rugby Park to Eden Park and overseas venues, new Poverty Bay Rugby Football Union life member Albie Gibson loves watching the game.

He even turned his hand to radio commentating with legendary local broadcaster and sporting journalist/historian John Heikell.

“I had a lot of fun commentating on radio with John,” Gibson said. “I always bowed to his knowledge and experience.”

Gibson also commentated with “my old mate” Boyd Kemp.

“We started on Turanga FM and then did Poverty Bay games.

“‘It’s all about promoting local players,” he said.

Gibson loves the game today as much as he ever did.

“If it’s a nice day, I might whip down and watch a bit of club rugby.”

He was impressed by the Scotland side who defeated the Māori on Saturday, but believed the Māori All Blacks allowed themselves to get isolated at times.

He noted the large Whangārei crowd who turned out to support the Māori.

As for the All Blacks against France ... “we were lucky to get away with that one”.

Gibson was nominated for life membership by rugby union chairman Hayden Swann who, on the nomination form, wrote he did so with “great respect and admiration”.

Gibson had given lifelong service, leadership and dedication to the game of rugby and the community, Swann wrote.

“His contribution spans over four decades, marked by excellence on the field and unwavering commitment off it.”