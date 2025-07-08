Gibson (Ngāti Porou/Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki) was born in Te Puia Hot Springs and raised in Tititiki before moving to Gisborne when his father became principal of Manutūkē School.
He joked that his East Coast roots could be a source of friendly humour in Poverty Bay rugby circles.
Gibson played for the East Coast Under-13 and U16 representative teams, Poverty Bay-East Coast U13s and the Lytton High School First XV, and captained Poverty Bay U21s before donning the green strip of Gisborne club side GMC. He also played for Horouta.
The former deputy chairman of the Poverty Bay union is known for his devotion to Māori rugby, which he firmly believes can provide a pathway for players, coaches and administrators.
As chairman of Tūranganui-a-Kiwa Rugby, Gibson felt Māori rugby was “not getting a good deal at the next level”.
He ended up as chairman of Te Tini a Maui Central Region Māori Rugby committee, which covers the area from East Coast to Wellington.
His endeavours there led him to serving on the NZ Māori Rugby board, of which he later became deputy chairman.
“I had to poke myself to see that was actually happening to me.”
He was accompanied on the board by good friend and East Coast administrator Val Morrison, and the pair set themselves the target of getting more exposure for Māori rugby – “particularly for the Māori rugby team to play against Tier 1 teams”.
Gibson travelled with the Māori All Blacks to Chicago in 2016 and to Brazil and Chile in 2018.